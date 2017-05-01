City: Dallas paramedic shot, taken to hospital for surgery

Crews Investigate Vandalism at Arena Ahead of Trump Visit Crews Investigate Vandalism at Arena Ahead of Trump Visit HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Man Arrested on DUI Charges in Cross Lanes Crash KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after crashing into multiple vehicles in Cross Lanes Wednesday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an accident on the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a vehicle in the center turn lane near the Village Hill Apartments, continued to travel, jumped the curb into the parking lot of the apar...

Man Arrested, Woman Wanted in Rash of Charleston Business Break-Ins KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck. One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...

Police Investigate Animal Cruelty Case After Finding Puppies in Tote CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

Update: Name Identified in Suspicious Gallia County Death GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...