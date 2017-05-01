Route 35 Reopens Following Serious Crash in Putnam County

UPDATE: 5/1/2017 8:40 p.m.

Route 35 in Putnam County has reopened following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck.

Dispatchers say that the driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was reopened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday.

UPDATE: 5/1/2017 4:38 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm that the driver of the semi-truck was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 35 remains shut down and it is unclear when it will reopen.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers tell 13 News that a pickup truck and tractor trailer collision has shut down all lanes of Route 35 near Frazier's Bottom in Putnam County.

The accident was reported at 1:17 p.m.

There is no word as to the status of the drivers, although we are receiving reports of heavy entrapment within one of the vehicles.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.