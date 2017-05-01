Crews respond to fallen trees blocking roadway in Kanawha County

DAVIS CREEK, WV - Kanawha County dispatchers tell 13 News that the Department of Highways is assessing a road block in the Davis Creek area after 4 to 5 trees fell onto the roadway.

The incident happened on the 4100 block of Rabel Mountain Road.

Crews say the road should be cleared today, although the expected time is unknown.

Kanawha County Schools are advising parents who live in the Davis Creek area to pick up their children rather than wait for school buses to travel.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.