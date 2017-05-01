UPDATE: Cabin Creek Road Reopens Following Serious Crash

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. 5/2/2017

According to the West Virginia State Police, the passenger of the vehicle that was involved in a crash in Sharon yesterday has died.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle from the Kanawha Turnpike onto Cabin Creek Road.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

Another driver was transported with unknown injuries.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. 5/1/17

Cabin Creek Road has reopened following a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

The wreck occurred near the 83 mile marker of I-77 southbound above Cabin Creek Road. Heavy congestion is still being reported on the interstate.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The status of that person's crash is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m. 5/1/17

At least one person has been injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi and a car in southern Kanawha County.

The wreck occurred around 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 83 of I-77 southbound near the mouth of Cabin Creek Road.

At this time, dispatchers report that a tractor-trailer rolled over, with a car involved. One person inside the car was reportedly ejected.

Cabin Creek Road below the interstate is shut down as a result of the crash.

There is no status on the injuries of that ejected individual at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.