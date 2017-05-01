Marshall University Taking Steps to Increase Security Measures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.– Marshall University has begun taking steps to increase security measures on and off the Huntington campus after a survey revealed that students felt less safe walking outside at night.

According to a press release from Marshall University, of the 1,192 Marshall students surveyed by Housing and Residence Life earlier in the academic year, more than 80% said they were “moderately satisfied” or “very satisfied” with how safe they felt in their residence halls and in their individual rooms, according to Mistie Bibbee, director of housing and residence life at Marshall. Of that same group, about 40% of students similarly rated how safe they felt walking at night, she said.

In response, Marshall has begun a series of on-campus improvements, said Dale Osburn, director of physical plant. While a recent, contracted lighting survey confirmed that the Huntington campus’ lighting was in “excellent shape,” Osburn said that his office has allocated resources to upgrade outdoor fixtures across the Huntington campus.

“Through a departmental lean-management project, physical plant has enlisted two employees to provide full-time focus to outdoor lighting,” Osburn said. “In addition to all campus lights being updated to LED lighting, we will be removing all dark lenses on campus and replacing them with clear lenses.” He added that another focus will be on trimming tree branches to promote open viewing.

Bibbee said her staff will hold safety sessions with students beginning in the fall to address personal safety and notify students of health and safety resources on campus.

In an emergency, the Marshall University Police Department force is staffed 24/7 and can be reached by calling 304-696-HELP, and the more than 30 emergency phones located throughout campus on frequently traveled pathways immediately connect passersby with an MUPD dispatcher. In less severe situations, Marshall’s police officers are available to escort students to and from their cars, residence halls and classes.