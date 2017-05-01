Government relaxes healthy standard for school meals

The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
CBS News reports that President Trump has removed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci from his position after being employed for 10 days. This comes on the same day that President Trump's new Chief of Staff, retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, was sworn into his new position.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.
A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.
CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved, and officials are searching for a patient in the area. The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update...
If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...
Authorities say a dog bite from a girl’s dog stopped her from being abducted.
