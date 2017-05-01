Congress to Fully Fund Retired Miners Health Care

Retired coal miners and their spouses who lost their health care benefits, will now have them permanently restored after Congress came to agreement on passing the Miners Protection Act. Leaders in the coal industry are very relieved.

"What it does is it assures and bolsters up the retirees, and they've been very, very concerned about the loss of their health care," said Bill Raney, President of the West Virginia Coal Association.

Funding for retired coal miners health care dates back to the 1940s but has had a troubled history. When some companies went bankruptcy, workers lost their benefits. Early Monday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan wrote to Congressman Evan Jenkins to say the funding would be coming.

"And this crisis did not come about in just literally the last months or years. It has been a looming problem for many years. We were just at the critical moment in time where those benefits were literally going to stop," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

But securing health care benefits is only half the battle. Now Congress must debate permanently funding the retired miners pension benefits.

"It's set to have its difficulties into the 2020s, so we're going to live to fight another day on the pensions. We haven't given up on that," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

23 thousand retirees are covered in the Miners protection Act.

"There are critics of funding the pension portion of the Miners Protection Act. They feel it sets a bad precedent; that if Congress has to bail out coal miners pensions, it opens the floodgates to other industries," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.