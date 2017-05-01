TIF district planning moving forward in South Charleston, WV

With West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's signature South Charleston is now moving forward on plans for a tax increment finance district or TIF district. The goal is to generate money for several public projects.

Some of the those projects that could benefit from the millions of dollars generated include the Jefferson Road expansion, a new educational facility and an access road at Trace Fork.

Most of the TIF district will be on the fly ash pond close to I-64.

"Right now there is zero taxes generated on that property," said South Charleston City Manager Rick Atkinson. "We project there will be $18 million in new tax revenue generated there once the project is built out."

Right now city leaders are staying quiet about what specific businesses may be coming to that district.