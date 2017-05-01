West Virginia Kids Raise $3,000 for New Playground by Selling Lemonade

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - Thousands of dollars were raised over the weekend the old fashioned way -- with some signs and lemonade.

If you stopped by over the weekend, the students at Woodsdale Elementary would like to say they could not be more excited when they learned their hard work raised over $3,000 towards their new playground.

The plan is to transform the current flat lot playground into a place where kids can climb, swing, slide and more.

To date about $40,000 has been raised for the playground, with a goal of $200,000.

There were 16 stands set up across Wheeling on Saturday and Sunday.

Woodsdale PTO Vice President Lori Kinamond says she thought the kids should be in charge of the project from start to finish--they made the signs, the lemonade, and were impressive salesman.

"They had chants they were waving signs they would say it's a dollar or more if you want. So they were you know people just love to support kids when they realized it was a fundraiser and not just kids having a lemonade stand they were over the top generous," said Kenamond, parent.

You can still help the kids and the community with the playground.

All proceeds for the Let's Play 5-K this Saturday will go to the playground fund.

The registration is still open on active.com.