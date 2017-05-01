Kanawha County BOE Approves $16.9-million Apple Contract

KANAWHA COUNTY- In a 4-1 vote, the Kanawha County Board of Education votes to approve a five year contract with Apple Inc. The $16.9-million contract leases Apple technology to the school district.

The lease started about three years ago when Kanawha County schools first got iPads and laptops for the classroom. Now, the lease will allow the district to get upgraded equipment for the 2017-2018 school year and extend the lease with Apple.

The contract will provide Kanawha County with 1,560 32GB iPads, 2,085 MacBook Pros, 209 32GB iPad gold, 1,060 Apple TVs and subscription licenses for all products.

Kanawha County will get $2.375-million from Apple for trading in it's current equipment. Step 7 technology funds will be used to pay for the lease. The new contract will cost $15,000 more because of an additional 1,500 additional iPads. Those iPads will go to 5th grade students to ensure each student has their own personal iPad.

Some parents and Board members were concerned the money could have been used for additional teachers or other programs. But at the Monday Board of Education meeting, it was made clear the funds that pay the lease are dollars only allowed for technology.

"Those funds could not be used to pay for salary at all. The only things those funds could be used for is to pay for technology. So if we didn't do this then we'd have to give it back," Board member Ryan White told 13 News.

But despite the clarification, Board member Pete Thaw still voted against the contract.

"The people of Kanawha County elected you to be their watch dogs and protect and act as their agent. And now we're going to allow the technology department act as our agent for $16-million. Shame on you," Thaw said, joining the meeting by phone.

Leah Sparks, the county's Executive Director of Technology, says these upgrades are crucial to getting students college and career ready.

"Whether you're going to college or whether you're going into the workforce, it relies on technology. Almost every single job you walk into has some sort of technology. So it's really vital that we provide our students with a real world experience," Sparks added.

Sparks expects the new products to be available for students and teachers on the first day of the upcoming school year.