WV attorney general seeks input on card skimming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's attorney general has sent a letter to gas stations and convenience stores across the state asking for information on ways to raise awareness and prevention among businesses and consumers against skimming credit and debit card information.
    
In the letter, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the request is not part of any investigation into their businesses but seeks input.
    
Skimmers are devices that can be attached to gas pumps and automated teller machines to intercept information from cards' magnetic strips and later used to run up purchases.
    
The attorney general's office says consumers should beware of additional devices attached to gas pumps or ATM card slots and that victims should contact their financial institutions.
    
Skimmers can look like normal card readers that stick out a little farther that normal.

  • Can students benefit from year-round schooling?

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:21:20 GMT
    Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...
  • Krispy Kreme Making A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:06:37 GMT

    Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website: The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a driz...

  • Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:05:12 GMT
    CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...
  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • You can now work for Disney from home

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-02 17:20:16 GMT

    If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance. 

  • Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:05:12 GMT
    CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...
  • Can students benefit from year-round schooling?

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:21:20 GMT
    Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...
