Security Warnings as Fake Bed Bath & Beyond Coupon Goes Viral on Facebook

Does a free $50-$75 off coupons to large stores for of Mother's Day sound too good to be true? That's because they are, as some Facebook users are finding out the hard way

Lowe's confirmed a free $50 off coupon making the rounds on the social networking site was fake and warned customers that it is most likely a phishing scam used to gather information.

According to CBS News, another fake offer has been making the rounds, $75 off at Bed Bath & Beyond.

"We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook. However, we all know some things are too good to be true!" the retail giant warned on Facebook. "We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused."?

Bed Bath & Beyond said they are partnering with Facebook to have the coupons removed. Facebook has not yet returned CBS News' request for comment.

If you suspect a post is fake, whether you simply believe it is false or click through it and notice something seems off, report the actual post to Facebook so the company can learn more about it.

If you click on one of these posts and realize it's not real, exit the page. Be wary of pages that ask you for credentials, and never put in personal information on sites that pop up unexpectedly.

If you happen to click on a hoax ad – like the one above – don't worry, that doesn't mean you're at risk of getting hacked. Only users who enter their personal information are at risk.