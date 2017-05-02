Huntington Parents Arrested After Child Found Malnourished and Neglected

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck. One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
