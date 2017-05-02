Huntington Parents Arrested After Child Found Malnourished and Neglected

HUNTINGTON, WV - Two parents were arrested after officers found evidence of their child being malnourished and neglected for an extended period of time between 2014 and 2016.

Jason Sadler, 39, and Jessica Melton, 32, both of Huntington, WV, were arrested on charges of child neglect.

Officers found Sadler and Melton's child after reports of severe malnutrition to the point where the child's ribs were visible, and that "hair was thinned and absent in some places."

According to the criminal complaint, both Sadler and Melton had a history of drug abuse. Their child told CPS workers that they would hide him in a bedroom closet and lock the door when peopled came to their residence.

Sadler and Melton also had neglected to obtain proper medical care for the child, such as immunizations, regular doctor check-ups, and optometrist care for a serious eye condition.

An officer who visited the child reported that they appeared to be healthier than previously seen in photos.

The child made comments to police confirming that the parents would lock him in the closet when people frequently visited.

Medical records showed that child had received a lack of necessary medical care.

Following the investigation, officers determined that Sadler and Melton had neglected the child for a length of time, causing the child to lose weight and cause hair loss due to "emotional distress."

Sadler and Melton are both being held at Western Regional Jail on $200,000 bond each.