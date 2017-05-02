Security warnings as "10 Concerts" lists go viral on Facebook

More News More>>

WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait. According to a release, Tech. Sgt. David Board died Aug. 2 in Kuwait. The 49-year-old Barboursville resident was assigned aircraft maintenance duties, and died in a non-combat-related incident while deployed in support of combat operations. “It’s a terribly sad day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We suddenly lost a hero and an airman... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait. According to a release, Tech. Sgt. David Board died Aug. 2 in Kuwait. The 49-year-old Barboursville resident was assigned aircraft maintenance duties, and died in a non-combat-related incident while deployed in support of combat operations. “It’s a terribly sad day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We suddenly lost a hero and an airman...

Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p...

Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio... CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school 50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ... DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ...

Can students benefit from year-round schooling? Can students benefit from year-round schooling? A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ... Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...

Krispy Kreme Making A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut Krispy Kreme Making A Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Doughnut Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website: The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a driz... Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website: The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a driz...

Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv... CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...

Hot car deaths reach record numbers in July Hot car deaths reach record numbers in July As of July 31, the number of children across the United States who have died of heatstroke when left in hot cars was at a record high. As of July 31, the number of children across the United States who have died of heatstroke when left in hot cars was at a record high.