Security warnings as "10 Concerts" lists go viral on Facebook

(CBS NEWS) - Concert-goers are being warned about an unusual security risk on Facebook that has been going viral in the past few weeks.

It seems like a simple game, posting the names of 10 concerts you've been to, including one that is actually a lie. Friends are supposed to guess which concert is the lie. Seems harmless, right?

According to experts, this fun little game could actually have unintended security consequences.

An example of a "10 Concerts" list posted by a Facebook user. FACEBOOK/SCREENSHOT

Cybersecurity consultant Joseph Ingemi says users who participate are giving away personal information to others, CBS Philly reports.

"The first thing that came to mind was a phishing attack where they could see your preferences and probably glean some demographics info from your band preference and send an email that says something like free tickets to whatever band you said you liked," Ingemi explained. "You click on it and then you've downloaded malware or a virus and they have access to your network."

Hackers could then get into your account by resetting your password.

"When you forget your password to various things, one of the [security] questions is what was the first concert you ever attended," Ingemi said. "Well, if you have that list you could do some reverse engineering to figure out what might have been the first concert."

If you want to participate and you're concerned about the security risks, Ingemi recommends setting your privacy settings to "Friends Only," preventing strangers — and potential hackers — from accessing that valuable information.

