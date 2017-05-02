Federal mine safety agency warns about miners working alone - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Federal mine safety agency warns about miners working alone

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says five miners have died while working alone since the year began. Two of those deaths occurred in coal mines, and the others were at non-metal mines.

The federal agency says it is focusing on communicating best practices with operators and miners during routine inspections. MSHA says mines should have procedures in place to account for the whereabouts of every miner.

Two workers, one in an Iowa limestone mine and another in a Kentucky coal mine, died in work accidents within 24 hours of each other in January, MSHA says. Both men were working in an area of the mine by themselves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party

    Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:31:31 GMT

    According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening.  While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

    According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening.  While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

  • Trump Promotes Technology to Improve Veteran's Health Care

    Trump Promotes Technology to Improve Veteran's Health Care

    Thursday, August 3 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 18:21:52 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced new efforts Thursday to use technology to improve veterans' health care, saying the programs will greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Veterans living in rural areas will also benefit, he said. Initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage appointments with Veterans Administratio...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced new efforts Thursday to use technology to improve veterans' health care, saying the programs will greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Veterans living in rural areas will also benefit, he said. Initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage appointments with Veterans Administratio...

  • EPA Says Toxic Sediment in Kanawha River will be Capped

    EPA Says Toxic Sediment in Kanawha River will be Capped

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:13:22 GMT
    The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agreement to address dioxin contamination in the Kanawha River by constructing a cap over nine acres of sediment containing the toxic substance. According to the EPA, the Superfund cleanup in West Virginia's Putnam and Kanawha counties will focus on a 14-mile (22.53-kilometer) stretch beginning at the Kanawha's confluence with the Coal River. The capping is intended to keep concentrations of the known carcinogen contained and prot...
    The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agreement to address dioxin contamination in the Kanawha River by constructing a cap over nine acres of sediment containing the toxic substance. According to the EPA, the Superfund cleanup in West Virginia's Putnam and Kanawha counties will focus on a 14-mile (22.53-kilometer) stretch beginning at the Kanawha's confluence with the Coal River. The capping is intended to keep concentrations of the known carcinogen contained and prot...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

  • Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:23:09 GMT
    © Courtesy of CBS News© Courtesy of CBS News

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

  • Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse

    Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:20:50 GMT
    UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS)  — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...
    UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS)  — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.