Man arrested after attacking ex with axe in Kanawha County

SAINT ALBANS, WV - Police arrested a man after he forced his way into a woman's house, threatened her with a knife and axe, and stole her belongings.

Jeremy Scott Beckett, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested yesterday after police received reports of a male breaking into a residence along Furlong Avenue.

Beckett's former girlfriend, Nichole Allen, told police that he broke into her female friend's home and became increasingly violent.

According to the criminal complaint, Beckett began verbally threatening Allen before brandishing a kitchen knife.

He then attempted to attack Allen with the knife, and allegedly traded the knife for an axe amid the attack.

Beckett then swung the axe at the woman's face while shouting, "I'm going to kill you."

Allen's friend was able to subdue Beckett, preventing him from striking her.

He then escaped with the axe, Allen's purse, and a large container of food from the residence.

Following his arrest, the Saint Albans Police Department is charging Beckett with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $200,000 cash bond.