Man arrested after attacking ex with axe in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested after attacking ex with axe in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:

SAINT ALBANS, WV - Police arrested a man after he forced his way into a woman's house, threatened her with a knife and axe, and stole her belongings.

Jeremy Scott Beckett, 28, of St. Albans, was arrested yesterday after police received reports of a male breaking into a residence along Furlong Avenue.

Beckett's former girlfriend, Nichole Allen, told police that he broke into her female friend's home and became increasingly violent.

According to the criminal complaint, Beckett began verbally threatening Allen before brandishing a kitchen knife. 

He then attempted to attack Allen with the knife, and allegedly traded the knife for an axe amid the attack.

Beckett then swung the axe at the woman's face while shouting, "I'm going to kill you."

Allen's friend was able to subdue Beckett, preventing him from striking her. 

He then escaped with the axe, Allen's purse, and a large container of food from the residence.

Following his arrest, the Saint Albans Police Department is charging Beckett with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary. 

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $200,000 cash bond.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years

    Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 19:02:21 GMT
    FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ...
    FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ...

  • Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

  • Man Arrested, Woman Wanted in Rash of Charleston Business Break-Ins

    Man Arrested, Woman Wanted in Rash of Charleston Business Break-Ins

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:05:37 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck.  One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck.  One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

  • Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:23:09 GMT
    © Courtesy of CBS News© Courtesy of CBS News

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

  • Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse

    Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:20:50 GMT
    UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS)  — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...
    UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS)  — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.