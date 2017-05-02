Victim Identified in Domestic Dispute that Turned Deadly in Kanawha County

UPDATE: 5/2/17 3:45pm

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the man who turned a gun on himself after a domestic dispute in Sissonville is 41-year-old Craig Holcomb.

Holcomb, of Maysel, WV, was arrested on nighttime burglary charges in Clay County back in January by West Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL: 5/2/17 3pm

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that a pursuit for a wanted man resulted in a fatal shooting in the Call Road area of Sissonville earlier today.

According to police, they were alerted of an alleged domestic dispute after a woman's friend said she was being held captive by her boyfriend.

When police responded, they found a man who had recently been released on bond but had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a separate domestic crime.

The man allegedly yelled at police before escaping from the house into a wooded area.

After searching the area, police received a tip that the suspect was hiding in a neighbor's house down the road from the original scene.

Upon inspection, two West Virginia State Police troopers found the suspect armed with a handgun inside the reported residence.

A brief verbal dispute broke out between police and the suspect before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.

No one besides police and the suspect were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Also, the suspect's girlfriend was able to escape without any serious physical injuries.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.