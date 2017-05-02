New Charleston Wendy's to Provide State of the Art Technology - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Charleston Wendy's to Provide State of the Art Technology

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV -

A new Wendy's restaurant will provide state of the art technology for customers in our area.

The new restaurant is scheduled to reopen at the location where the previous Wendy's was torn down at the corner of Virginia Street and Clendenin Street in Charleston on June 26th.

Nearly sixty employees will operate the new restaurant. Former employees at the location's previous establishment were offered positions at other locations, and now some of the employees are reportedly coming back to the restaurant. 

The new Wendy's will provide state of the art technology, and will be only one of three restaurants across the U.S. with the new design. 

