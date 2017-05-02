2 Houses, 2 Vehicles, and Brush on Fire in Jackson County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A two car accident near the Kanawha/Boone County line has Rt. 119 Southbound closed. Danville Fire and Boone County Sheriff's are responding to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Kentucky State Police/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Floyd County during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, July 31, 2017. The preliminary investigation indicates that on July 31, 2017, Kentucky State Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson was patrolling US23 Northbound, in the Ivel Community of Floyd County, when he observed two motorcycles traveling Southbound on US23 in excess of 100mph.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene after a person was hit by a train in Kanawha City today, according to dispatchers. The incident occurred near the 2300 block of Chesterfield Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. Dispatchers say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS responded to the incident. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest ...
Emergency responders are on scene at a building explosion and fire that authorities say killed at least one person at Minnehaha Academy Wednesday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a vehicle accident has shut down the entrance ramp near I-64 westbound near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m. At least one vehicle was involved, and officials are searching for a patient in the area. The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, and Nitro Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Smithers Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at around 8:30 p.m. next to the Kroger store in Smithers on Virginia Avenue. Dispatchers say that a house was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. There is no word on whether any injuries occurred as a result of the blaze. Smithers Fire, Boomer Fire, Montgomery Fire, Armstrong Fire, Cedar Grove Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to t...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
The family of a 12-year-old girl who killed herself said Tuesday it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
A grandmother is charged with murder after her grandson was attacked by dogs.
