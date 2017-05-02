Nicholas County BOE Cuts 18, Transfers 23

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman's home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty's wife couldn't calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...

Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Can students benefit from year-round schooling? A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...

Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...