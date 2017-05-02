Nicholas County BOE Cuts 18, Transfers 23 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nicholas County BOE Cuts 18, Transfers 23

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
NICHOLAS COUNTY- In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel.

The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel. 

This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation. The Board voted earlier this year to approve a plan to close five Nicholas County schools and rebuild two consolidated schools with FEMA money.

Three Nicholas County Schools were destroyed by flooding in June. FEMA has already approved the district to rebuild those three schools.

