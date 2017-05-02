Debating Consolidation of Counties in West Virginia

There has been debate to consolidate 53 "9-1-1 Emergency" call centers to no more than eight

Mapping out West Virginia's future could mean making changes to the exiting map. A study underway at West Virginia University is looking at merging the states 55 counties down, to maybe 30. There were already bills in the Legislature this year to consolidate 55 school districts to 10; and 55 "9-1-1" call centers to a half-dozen. The goal is to save money.

"Well in Boards of Education, we were looking at $300 million; and, 911 centers we were looking at the potential of $40 million. So, county governments I would imagine is going to be close somewhere to another $300 million," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

But there are concerns. If three or four counties merge, it could mean longer bus rides for students. Christine Campbell is President of American Federation of teachers, West Virginia chapter.

"I'm from Pocahontas County, and we have one high school. And all the children have to come from - it's the third largest county in the state. So they spend a ridiculous amount of time on the bus," said Christine Campbell, President of the WV-American Federation of Teachers

Campbell says consolidation could have money, but the fallout from that needs further study.

"When you start having to look at increasing class size, the students are losing. If you have an opportunity to reduce class size, then let's talk about that," said Campbell.

Consolidation of counties will not be an easy, or fast process.

"We need to have a vote on the Constitutional amendment and then a plan over a period of a couple of years to do the consolidation," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

"Some government services in West Virginia are already offered on a regional basis. For example, this community college district serves multiple counties and various jurisdictions. The thought is the same principle could be applied to other government services," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.