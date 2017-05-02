Special Report: Traveling Nurses Helping Ease Critical Nursing Shortage

Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Here are some resources if you are looking for help:
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.
