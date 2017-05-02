Police arrest suspect for soliciting minors across the country

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WHAG) - Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit and the Salt Lake City Sheriff's Office have arrested and charged a man for soliciting a minor in Virginia.
Derrick La Marr Jones was arrested after a report from a concerned family member that a female juvenile was communicating via social media and engaging in sexual activity with Jones.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Jones had provided transportation for the teen to travel to the Baltimore area to meet him. It is believed that Jones used social media and has made contact with juvenile females at entertainment/comic book conventions. Jones often used an alias and introduced himself as being in his late teens or early twenties.
Since March 2017, Jones has been in the area of Orlando, Albuquerque, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Salt Lake City.
Jones has been charged with two counts of illegal use of a communication system to solicit with lascivious intent a minor between the ages of 15 and 18.
Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
Thursday, August 3 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:53:55 GMT
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...
Thursday, August 3 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:10:31 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p...
Thursday, August 3 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:50:07 GMT
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
Thursday, August 3 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:29:47 GMT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:21:20 GMT
A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model.
Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:06:37 GMT
Just when you thought it was a good idea to finally stick to that New Year’s diet resolution, Krispy Kreme drops this one on you. They are teaming up with Reese’s to make a peanut butter doughnut, which according to their website: The REESE’S® Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a REESE’S® Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a driz...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:05:12 GMT
CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
Thursday, August 3 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:53:55 GMT
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...
Thursday, August 3 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:31:31 GMT
According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Thursday, August 3 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 19:02:21 GMT
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ...
Thursday, August 3 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:20:50 GMT
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...
Thursday, August 3 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:50:07 GMT
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
