Pro Baseball player says racial taunts speak to wider racial iss - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pro Baseball player says racial taunts speak to wider racial issues

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

BOSTON (AP) - Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said Tuesday that racial taunts that prompted immediate condemnation around baseball and Boston have no place in today's game but speak to larger racial issues in the United States.

"I thought we'd moved past this a long time ago," said Jones, who said he heard fans call him the N-word on Monday night and had a bag of peanuts thrown in his direction.

"With what's going on in the real world, things like this, people are outraged and are speaking up at an alarming rate," he said.

Jones received a personal apology from Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. When he stepped up for his first at-bat during Tuesday night's game, he was also given an extended applause from the Fenway crowd, with Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepping off the mound to allow the applause to continue.
 
"Just appreciative that action was taken and not everybody feels the same way as selected people," Jones said. "Sale, who works extremely fast, took his time and let it relish a little bit, so I appreciate the sentiments," Jones said after Boston won 5-2.

Before the game, the All-Star said he felt "it was just the right time" to speak out.

Kennedy said 34 people were ejected for various reasons Monday night and reiterated the team's "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents. He also said there would be extra security around the outfield Tuesday night.

"I'm a grown man with a family to raise. So I'm not just gonna let nobody sit there and berate me," Jones said. "Where I come from if you say things like that, you put on the gloves and you go after it. Obviously in the real world you can't do that, especially in my field."

Kennedy said that 10-15 people are usually ejected from Fenway any given night, calling the 34 ejected Monday usually high. Along with the fan ejected for throwing the peanuts, a second fan was ejected for using foul language toward a player, though the team didn't know whether the fan used the bad language toward Jones.

Kennedy and manager John Farrell separately met with Red Sox players on Tuesday and said the players said they'd experienced similar incidents in both Fenway and around the league.

"I think one person hears an inappropriate remark or slur, that's one person too many," Kennedy said.

Boston's professional teams - like the city's neighborhoods - had different reactions to the civil rights movement and the integration of professional sports.

While the Celtics and Bruins broke barriers in pro basketball and hockey, the Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball team to field a black player.

In the 1980s, the Red Sox also dealt with an incident during spring training in Florida in which an Elks Lodge was giving passes to only white players.

It also wasn't until last season that the New England Patriots started a black quarterback for the first time in its history. Rookie Jacoby Brissett started two games with Tom Brady suspended as part of his "Deflategate" punishment and backup Jimmy Garoppolo injured.

"It's changed a lot over many years, but it sure takes a long time to change everything," said Steve McHugh, who is white and said he's been a Red Sox fan since he moved to the Boston area in 1977.

Michael Towns, 39, has been a casual fan of the Red Sox since attending the University of Rhode Island.

"It's sad that even today such attitudes exist," said Towns, who is black. "We shouldn't dwell on it, but it's important to acknowledge it."

Outrage and condemnation flowed from around Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

"It's nothing new to any of us," Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp said. "He let it be known that's what we go through. I mean, it's pretty much normal, especially in some of these different cities. I'm not going to name all the cities, but there's some pretty tough cities where people say some pretty ruthless things. There's no filters or nobody holding anybody accountable for some of the things these fans do."

"You get called names, N-word, all kinds of stuff when you go to Boston," Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said.

Monday's incident also touched off widespread social media use of the hashtag #BostonWrong - a dark twist on the post-marathon bombing #BostonStrong.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called the incident "outrageous and disgraceful."

"I'm glad they kicked the guy out and I hope they never let him back in ever again," the Republican told reporters.

Police Lt. Mike McCarthy said a fan threw a bag of peanuts at the Orioles' dugout and hit a police officer posted nearby, not the center fielder. He told The Associated Press that security officials had the man thrown out before police could identify him.

Jones, a five-time All-Star, said he has been the subject of racist heckling in Boston's ballpark before.

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones looks up at fans in center field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"Hopefully the awareness comes," he said. "People around in the stands will hold other fans accountable."

The Red Sox said any spectator behaving poorly forfeits the right to be in the ballpark and could be subject to further action.

"The racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park last night are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks," Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Hall of Famer and Yankees senior adviser Reggie Jackson said the incident with Jones proves the United States has a long way to go with race relations.

"While there was a residue of racism in the game, certainly it wasn't out in the open when I played," he said. "I guess this thing with Adam Jones, it makes you well up and get teary-eyed. ... You really feel that way?"
___

AP Sports Writers Mike Fitzpatrick in New York and Charles Odum in Atlanta, Associated Press writers Steve LeBlanc and Bill Kole, and videographer Rodrique Ngowi contributed to this report.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
    A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:53:55 GMT
    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...
    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...

  • WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas

    WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:04:36 GMT

    A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.

    A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
    A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

  • Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:23:09 GMT
    © Courtesy of CBS News© Courtesy of CBS News

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

  • Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.