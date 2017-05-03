Friend flushes baseball fan's remains down ballpark toilets - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Friend flushes baseball fan's remains down ballpark toilets

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend - a plumber - down ballpark toilets around the country.

Tom McDonald tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qodwCS) that it's a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from - wait for it - Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

So far, he's done the deed at 16 stadiums.

Riegel also was a music fan: In Cleveland, McDonald flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In Chicago, McDonald did his duty at a White Sox game, skipping Wrigley Field because the Cubs are longtime rivals of the Mets.

"I know people might think it's weird, and if it were anyone else's ashes, I'd agree," McDonald said. "But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan and just a brilliant, wild guy."

Riegel's family agreed to share a portion of the ashes after his death in 2008. McDonald spoons out a little each time, from an old peanut can, wrapped in Mets ticket stubs, that he keeps next to World Series highlight videos and his collection of 149 baseball Hall of Fame autographs.

Hank Riegel, of Waterloo, New York, said his brother would appreciate the offbeat gesture.

"He'd be like, 'Oh, yeah, do that,'" Riegel said. "He would definitely approve of it. Never once did Roy follow the rules."

McDonald has enough ashes left for one more tribute. He hopes to do it at Durham Athletic Park in North Carolina, where the 1988 movie "Bull Durham" was filmed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
    A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-04 00:53:55 GMT
    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...
    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas will serve 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014. Juvenile Court Ju...

  • WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas

    WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:04:36 GMT

    A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.

    A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
    A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

  • Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Toddler Bitten by Copperhead in Logan County

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:23:09 GMT
    © Courtesy of CBS News© Courtesy of CBS News

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

    THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....

  • Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:53:05 GMT
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.