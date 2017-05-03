Former High School Science Teacher Pleads Guilty to Manufacturin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former High School Science Teacher Pleads Guilty to Manufacturing Meth

Posted:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - His name isn't Walter White, but former Irvin High School chemistry teacher pleaded guilty in Las Cruces court on Monday to four counts related to manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine.

John W. Gose, 56, pleaded guilty to trafficking by manufacturing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Doña Ana District Attorney's Office, Gose was a teacher at Irvin High School in EPISD for eight years until his retirement in 2008. After that time, he served as a substitute teacher in the Las Cruces Public School System.

Gose was arrested on October 2, 2016, after LCPD officers found a white, Styrofoam ice chest containing glassware, rubber tubing, and chemicals which a lab later confirmed can be used to manufacture meth. 

NM State Police was asked to assist in the investigation and later discovered supplies and chemicals which suggested Gose, a former chemistry teacher, had been manufacturing meth at his home on Hwy 28 in New Mexico.

Investigators allege that Gose had ingredients necessary to manufacture at least one pound of meth, with an estimated street value of $44,000.

"That defendant in the case chose to plead guilty to all charges is a testament to the strength of the investigation," Doña Ana District Attorney Mark D'Antonio said in a press release Tuesday.

Gose will undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation at the order of Judge Fernando Macias before he faces sentencing.

