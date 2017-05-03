Body of missing Kanawha County man found near Beckley

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has found the body of a missing Kanawha County man near Beckley.

According to investigators with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the body was identified as Jason Rodney McNeely, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia.

A pair of boys who were riding ATVs in Crab Orchard on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, came across a body. It was found in the woods near Cleveland School Road in the Crab Orchard area.

McNeely is originally from Logan County but has family in Raleigh County. He was reported missing on Monday, and had last been seen in Beckley on Saturday.

The case is still under investigation. There is no word on cause of death. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.