Teen suspects arrested after homeowner holds burglars at gunpoint

CHINO HILLS, CA (WCMH) — When the homeowner realized someone was breaking into his house, he took matters into his own hands.

The southern California homeowner even took a picture of the moment when he held three teens who tried to break into his home at gunpoint.

“They came home from the supermarket and they noticed somebody jump the fence and try to pry in and he panicked and had a gun and pulled out and did a warning shot,” neighbor Tony Tran told KCAL.

In the photo, you can clearly see the three suspects on the ground while the gun is pointed in their direction.

Neighbors said that of all the houses to hit, the one the teens picked might have been the worst because the house is considered the Fort Knox of the cul-de-sac with a homeowner not afraid to protect his family.

After 911 was called, deputies responded to the scene and arrested the three kids.