Multiple vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East in Cross Lanes

Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...

Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman's home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

Vehicle accident causes rollover in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital following a vehicle accident. The accident happened this afternoon. Crews at the scene say that a truck hauling a trailer overturned in the Corridor G area of South Charleston. Fast and middle lanes were shut down briefly while crews cleared the scene. The two injured people are believed to be in stable condition. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Ka...