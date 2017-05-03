Multiple vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East in Cross Lanes

An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A two car accident near the Kanawha/Boone County line has Rt. 119 Southbound closed. Danville Fire and Boone County Sheriff's are responding to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Kentucky State Police/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Floyd County during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, July 31, 2017. The preliminary investigation indicates that on July 31, 2017, Kentucky State Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson was patrolling US23 Northbound, in the Ivel Community of Floyd County, when he observed two motorcycles traveling Southbound on US23 in excess of 100mph.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene after a person was hit by a train in Kanawha City today, according to dispatchers. The incident occurred near the 2300 block of Chesterfield Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. Dispatchers say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS responded to the incident. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
