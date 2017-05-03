Corridor G Reopens Following Serious Crash

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. 5/3/17

All lanes of Corridor G at Sherwood Forrest have reopened following a serious crash.

One person was ejected from the vehicle, but it is not known what the extent of injuries are to the victim at this time.

ORGINAL:

Corridor G is closed in both directions due to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Corridor G at Sherwood Forrest.

According to dispatchers, one vehicle has crashed and rolled over.

Dispatchers say one person was ejected from the vehicle and another person was entrapped.

Entrapment was reported in the crash, but the injuries received to the occupants are not known at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we take it.