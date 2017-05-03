Cement Truck Closes U.S. 60 in Cabell County

U.S. 60 is expected to remain closed in Cabell County until around 4:30 p.m. due to a cement truck crash this afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. a cement truck rolled over U.S. 60 westbound near Blue Sulphur Road in the Ona area.

Dispatchers say that minor injuries were reported in the crash.

It is not clear what caused the accident at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.