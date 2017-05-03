BBB warns of Google Docs scam - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BBB warns of Google Docs scam

WASHINGTON (WFRV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a scam involving Google Drive and fake Google Docs. 

These scammers have created fake logins for Google that is hosted on the company's servers, according to the BBB. 

The scam starts with people receiving an email that says the sender is sharing a Google Doc with them and to access it, you have to click on a link. 

The site then looks like Google, but it prompts the user to enter their actual Google username and password. That information is then sent to the scammer's server, but you are sent to what appears to be a real Google Doc. 

The BBB says the scammers are using an actual Google Drive account to host the scam file, which lends a legitimizing Google.com URL to their con. Inputting your email and password into the fake form gives scammers access to your Google Drive, Gmail and any personal information stored within.

These tips were provided by the BBB for a way to avoid scammers:

  • Look for a phishing alert. Gmail automatically displays warnings on messages they suspect are phishing attacks. Always look for these warnings at the top of your email.
  • Know when you are logged in. If you are already logged into Gmail to check your email, you won’t need to log-in again to view a Google Drive document.
  • Report it: Help Google identify suspicious emails by reporting them. On an email message, click the down arrow next to “reply” and select “report phishing.”
  • Turn on two-step verification. If you fear your account has been compromised or you are worried about security, you can sign up for additional security for your Google account. Logging in will then require both a username/password and entering a code sent to your cell phone.
  • If your account may have been compromised…. Be sure to change your password. Pick one that will be very difficult to guess and contains upper case letters, numbers, and symbols.

