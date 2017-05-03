Police: Charges to be Sought in WV School Vandalism

Thousands of dollars worth of damage is done to Summers County High School during a break-in on Monday, May 1, 2017.

According to troopers with the West Virginia State Police, the damage was both inside and outside the building. The destruction is estimated between $8,000 and $10,000.

Investigators said there are nine seniors who attend the high school who have been connected to the crime. Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case. State Troopers are working on the investigation with the Summers County Prosecuting Attorney, school administrators and the Summers County Board of Education.

The students are also expected to face disciplinary action from the BOE.