Uncertainty Over the West Virginia Special Session

The quiet chambers of the West Virginia House and Senate will soon transform back into a beehive. Thursday's special session will look at raising the sales tax by one penny; raising the gas tax 4 and-a-half-cents to fix roads; and that will be leveraged with a decrease in the state income tax.

"We're cutting taxes on every wage-earning West Virginian. That will create jobs, growth and opportunity. This is the path forward that we've been wanting," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

But there is little agreement on what to do in the House, some think tax increases and budget cuts both need to be on the table.

"I don't think we can cut our way there. I don't think we can generate revenue all the way there. I think we need to have a share of both," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

The Governor vetoed the last budget. He believes the gas tax would created 48 thousand road jobs; and he wants teachers pay raised by 2 percent.

"I like all the things that come with the Governor's plan. Let's get back to work and see if we can't put a budget together that actually puts people back to work in West Virginia," said Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Mason.

The Senate is in general agreement on the Governor's plan, but the House was left out of the negotiations until the Speaker was invited in on Tuesday.

"I'm finally glad that the Governor included the Speaker in these conversations. We should try to work out a compromise that's reasonable between the three bodies," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

The budget deficit they're trying to close in 500 million dollars.

"By late Thursday morning this now empty House chamber , as well as the Senate., will be packed full with lawmakers. But it remains to be seen, how long it will take, to get a balanced budget deal done," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.