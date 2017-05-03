Arrest Made in Kanawha County Animal Cruelty Case

UPDATE: 4 p.m. 5/4/17

Jonathan Primus has been arrested for cruelty to animals that stems from multiple towns in Kanawha County.

On April 29th, law enforcement and humane officers responded to the 1800 block of Chandler Drive in Charleston.

Investigators found that Primus was harboring several pit-type dogs that showed predominate and heavy scarring from dog fights. All dogs seemed to be on a strict conditioning program subsidized with possible chemical enhancers, vitamins, and other supplements for fighting purposes.

After a lengthy investigation that went on for several days across multiple towns in Kanawha County, Primus has been arrested on several charges of animal cruelty.

Breaking: Arrest made in case of 11 pitbull dogs being abused. Suspect expected to be charged with animal cruelty. More details to come. — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) May 4, 2017

ORIGINAL: 5/3/17

Charleston Police Department tells 13 News, eleven pitbulls have been seized from two different properties in an animal cruelty investigation.

Last Sunday, Charleston Police received a complaint about animals being abused at a residence. Charleston Police's Humane Officer and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association's Humane Officer both investigated the complaint.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, officers served a search warrant and seized three dogs.

Dunbar Police also seized eight dogs in a related case. Dunbar police, Charleston Police's Humane Officer and the KCHA Humane Officer all assisted in the search warrant Tuesday in Dunbar.

The suspects in the case are facing at least three counts of animal cruelty.

The investigation is still ongoing.