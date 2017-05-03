Stolen Cabell County Minivan Found 900 Miles Away - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stolen Cabell County Minivan Found 900 Miles Away

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A minivan that was stolen in Milton was found 900 miles away in Florida.

According to a press release from the Milton Police Department, Wesley Hudnall stole a red 2007 Dodge Caravan from Harrison Street in Milton on April 24th. 

In the van with Mr. Hudnall are several pieces of equipment used for the care of the actual owner's special needs child.

That van was recovered after a police pursuit in Sarasota County, Florida by the Sarasota Sheriff's Department. 

It is believed that Hudnall and a female fled from the van. Both of which are still at large currently.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH. “I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. T...

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

