Stolen Cabell County Minivan Found 900 Miles Away

A minivan that was stolen in Milton was found 900 miles away in Florida.

According to a press release from the Milton Police Department, Wesley Hudnall stole a red 2007 Dodge Caravan from Harrison Street in Milton on April 24th.

In the van with Mr. Hudnall are several pieces of equipment used for the care of the actual owner's special needs child.

That van was recovered after a police pursuit in Sarasota County, Florida by the Sarasota Sheriff's Department.

It is believed that Hudnall and a female fled from the van. Both of which are still at large currently.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.