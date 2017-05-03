Richwood Parents Upset Over New Pods

NICHOLAS COUNTY- Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms.

Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.

"When I went in the pods, that's when my chest started hurting, my nose burning, I got a headache. When I got home I got a really bad migraine and I was throwing up out of nowhere. Then I started running a fever," said Tyler McCune, an 8th grade student in Richwood.

"When I send my kid to school and he's fine, and he comes home sick- that's not right," Richwood mom Shannon Alderman added.

The School Building Authority says the strong chemical smell is likely from paint and cleaning products. When SBA officials spoke with the Richwood High School Principal Friday, he was instructed to wait for a second SBA visit before allowing classes to take place in the new pods. However, Richwood's band director Greg James told 13 News the Principal ordered him to start teaching classes Tuesday, before the SBA official had returned.

Assistant Band Director Michael Fox said he would only let students inside with a breathing mask.

"I was not comfortable as a teacher allowing students in after hearing from another Nicholas County staff member that there was a chemical hazard, so I had 20-25 masks and I allowed 20-25 students in to help move things in the pod, only if they had a mask and I kept the other students outside," Fox added.

Once the West Virginia Fire Marshall issued an occupancy approval on Friday, an SBA official told Richwood's Principal he was allowed to have students drop off band equipment, but still not hold classes inside. That SBA official returned to inspect the new pods again Wednesday and gave the green light for classes to be held in the band room. Classes can start in remaining new pod classrooms next week. The pod cafeteria and kitchen area will still be off-limits for several weeks. No students or teachers should be in an area that has not yet been approved for class-use.

Now that the Fire Marshall, Health Department and SBA have all given their approval- parents say they do feel better. But, parents add they wish there was more communication from the school so they didn't feel left in the dark.

"Communication broke down the day after the flood. So yes, this has been 10+ months of lack of trust, lack of communication and it seems like there's just one mess or catastrophe after another," Richwood dad Jeromy Rose told 13 News.

Three older trailers have used for months by students and have always been safe to use.