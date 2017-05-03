Delegates host town halls before start of special session

On the eve of this special session local on May 3, 2017, delegates wanted to hear from their constituents. They hosted town hall style meetings so could field questions from their communities.

"It’s just a real quagmire right now," said Tom Crouser who's from the Sissonville area.

"We don't have the funding to keep all the existing government running the way it is but what we’re concerned about is where are those extra dollars gonna come from, cant come out of the air," said Pat Taylor, also from Sissonville.

Del. Ron Walter, (R) Kanawha, hosted a town hall in the Sissonville area. Andrew Byrd, (D) Kanawha, Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanahwa, Larry Rowe, (D) Kanawha, and Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha, hosted one at Capital High School.

"West Virginia is in terrible trouble and the legislature, they’re worse than neanderthals, many of them," said Terry Pickett who was at the town hall at Capital High.

Lawmakers took some time to explain what’s gone on with the different versions of the budget to get to this point. The people offered suggestions they wanted their elected leaders to bring to the table with budget talks. They also stressed they want party politics to be pushed aside.

"I would like to hear something other than all their doing is fighting," said Betty Maxwell who was at the town hall at Capital High.

"We need to forget Democrat, Republican and go and vote what is best for the people because that's what its all about, bottom line is we’re all in this together and there shouldn’t be any party lines," said Taylor.

Delegate Walters also told his constituents the house has not been involved much in budget discussions leading up to the special session.

“There’s a great deal of animosity from house members on both sides of the aisle because we’ve not been included in the conversation,” he said.