U.S. Marshals searching dealership in Boyd County, KY

UPDATE: May 4th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

According to court documents filed on April 13, 2017 with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Ashland Division, Fannin Automotive Family Incorporated defaulted on a loan they secured with Branch Banking and Trust.

On August 11, 2015, Borrowers executed and delivered to BB&T that certain demand promissory note payable to BB&T in the original principal amount of $16,500,000.00, together with the Addendum to Promissory Note.

On April 11, 2017 Mitch Turknett and Tom Findlay of BB&T arrived at the Dealership Property to take possession of the Collateral in accordance

with the Loan Documents.

The property consisted of 300 vehicles and other personal items listed in the court documents.

Turknett and Findlay were met with resistance and according to court documents, Gary Fannin stated to Mitch Turknett to come up to his office to talk and

that “he would come back in a box”.

The presence of the U.S Marshals at the dealership today was to execute a search warrant.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: May 4th, 2017

ASHLAND, KY - 13 News is at the scene of Fannin Toyota in Boyd County, KY where U.S. Marshals are executing a search warrant.

It is unknown why they are at the dealership, but employees are turning visitors away from the premises.

Fannin Toyota is located in Ashland, KY.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.