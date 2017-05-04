Suspect faces at least 22 charges of child sexual abuse

On August 4, 2017 Johnathan Lee Williams and Hakeem T. Ford, both residents of South Charleston, WV were arrested for Cruelty to Animals following an investigation conducted by Charleston Police Department Humane Officer Jeffrey Taylor. On August 1, 2017. Patrolman J. Cooper with the Charleston Police Department was on routine patrol in the 500 block of Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of distress and later died.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.
