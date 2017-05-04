Suspect faces at least 22 charges of child sexual abuse

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.

Michael Scott Bryant, 40, of St. Albans, WV, is facing 22 counts of sexual abuse of a parent or guardian and sexual assault in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kanawha County School counselor spoke to police regarding a possible sexual assault.

The victims, ages 3 and 11, were interviewed by forensic investigators with the Kanawha County Child Advocacy Center.

At the CAC, the victims identified the suspect as Bryant, and provided statements implicating him in repeated acts of sexual abuse.

According to the victim, the crimes occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Bryant was arraigned in court today and taken to South Central Regional Jail.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.