Suspect faces at least 22 charges of child sexual abuse - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect faces at least 22 charges of child sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.

Michael Scott Bryant, 40, of St. Albans, WV, is facing 22 counts of sexual abuse of a parent or guardian and sexual assault in the first degree.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kanawha County School counselor spoke to police regarding a possible sexual assault.

The victims, ages 3 and 11, were interviewed by forensic investigators with the Kanawha County Child Advocacy Center.

At the CAC, the victims identified the suspect as Bryant, and provided statements implicating him in repeated acts of sexual abuse. 

According to the victim, the crimes occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Bryant was arraigned in court today and taken to South Central Regional Jail.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Two People Arrested For Animal Cruelty In Charleston

    Two People Arrested For Animal Cruelty In Charleston

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-05 18:18:17 GMT

    On August 4, 2017 Johnathan Lee Williams  and Hakeem T. Ford,  both residents of South Charleston, WV were arrested for Cruelty to Animals following an investigation conducted by Charleston Police Department Humane Officer Jeffrey Taylor. On August 1, 2017. Patrolman J. Cooper with the Charleston Police Department was on routine patrol in the 500 block of Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.

    On August 4, 2017 Johnathan Lee Williams  and Hakeem T. Ford,  both residents of South Charleston, WV were arrested for Cruelty to Animals following an investigation conducted by Charleston Police Department Humane Officer Jeffrey Taylor. On August 1, 2017. Patrolman J. Cooper with the Charleston Police Department was on routine patrol in the 500 block of Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.

  • Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote

    Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:58:03 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...

  • Woman arrested in connection to Gallia County murder

    Woman arrested in connection to Gallia County murder

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:30:12 GMT
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH. “I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. T...
    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH. “I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. T...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.