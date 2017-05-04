Eskdale man charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - An Eskdale man is facing charges after multiple people told police that he sexually abused them.

Today, Glen Hanning Jr., 69, of Eskdale, admitted to West Virginia State Police troopers regarding the three counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

According to the criminal complaint, police began investigating Hanning in June 2016.

One of the victims, under the age of 6, came forward to police in June 2016 and reportedly told them she has been abused more times than she could remember.

An interview with investigators with the Child Advocacy Center reaffirmed the child's claims.

Between August 2016 and January 2017, two other female came forward and told police that they had also been sexually abused by Hanning.

Hanning met with officers with the WVSP Quincy Detachment where he admitted to sexually abusing the three victims.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $50,000 cash or surety bond.