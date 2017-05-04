Police show how much Fentanyl it takes to kill you

CLEWISTON, FL (WFLA) — The Clewiston Police Department wants to reassure people that the dangers of Fentanyl are very real.

Police said Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller that is about 100 times more toxic than morphine.

Two milligrams of pure Fentanyl, which is about the size of about 4 grains of salt, is enough to kill an average adult.

Police shared a photo on social media that showed the amount of Heroin, Fentanyl and Carfentanyl it takes to kill an average adult.

The city of Clewiston is located in Henry County, Florida.