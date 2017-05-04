All Lanes Of Jefferson Rd. Are Now Back Open - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

All Lanes Of Jefferson Rd. Are Now Back Open

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: May 4th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Metro Dispatch reports that all lanes of Jefferson Road are now back open and the accident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL: May 4th, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.

Metro Dispatch Reports a two vehicle accident on Jefferson Rd.

Dispatch also confirms that both southbound and 1 northbound lane of Jefferson Rd. are shut down.

South Charleston Police and Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

Metro did report that there were two patients as a result of the accident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:19:41 GMT

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

  • Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:43:20 GMT
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In Huntington

    Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In Huntington

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-08-05 18:28:22 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 02:19:34 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 
    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.