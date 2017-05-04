All Lanes Of Jefferson Rd. Are Now Back Open

Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.

Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston
Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In Huntington
MGN Online
Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

One Arrested After Fayette County Shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man is in jail after a shooting incident late last night. According to a press release, just after midnight on Friday a report arose of an individual had been shot in the leg at a residence located in the Layland Heights area of Fayette County. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with an EMS unit from General Ambulance, were dispatched to respond to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies foun...

Vehicle accident causes rollover in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been transported to a nearby hospital following a vehicle accident. The accident happened this afternoon. Crews at the scene say that a truck hauling a trailer overturned in the Corridor G area of South Charleston. Fast and middle lanes were shut down briefly while crews cleared the scene. The two injured people are believed to be in stable condition. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Ka...

High speed ATV and Jeep collision results in death
© MGN Online
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that an ATV-Jeep collision has resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred Thursday, August 3rd, at roughly 10:30 p.m. on Hewett Creek Road in the Lake area. According to police, an ATV crossed the center line of the road before striking a Jeep head on at a high speed. Bradley Dale Pagano, of Meadow Fork, was ejected from the vehicle. Medical personnel assisted crews at the scene before Pag...