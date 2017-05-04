WV Special Session off to a Rocky Start

The House gaveled into special session just before 11:30 this morning, but was only in for about 10 minutes, before a recess was called. The reason? The main budget bill from the Governor's office was not yet ready to be considered. Lawmakers in both parties expressed frustration.

"This legislative session costs around $30 thousand dollars a day and quite frankly we owe it to the people of West Virginia to have an agreement while we come down here, rather than come down here and spending multiple days and weeks trying to work out a compromise," said Del. Jason Barrett, (D) Berkeley.

"I expect we will have some wasted money with this session, while we work out what should have been worked out prior to us getting here," said Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) Mercer.

Once they do get the bill straightened out, they will consider a variety of things including raising the gas tax 4-and-a-half cents per gallon to fix state roads, although a voter referendum is likely.

"I believe the people should have a voice in some of this. So I do like that, and we need to have jobs; and we need to have infrastructure," said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

One of the roadblocks on a budget deal is disagreement on changes to the coal severance tax.

"Many lawmakers tell me they were hoping a deal could be struck and they'd be out of here on a few days. Now it looks like the special session could go on a lot longer than that," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Late Thursday he House voted 59 to 36 to rejects the budget bill.