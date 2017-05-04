Wood County Sheriff's Deputies Investigating Homicide

Sheriff's Deputies in Wood County, WV, are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Abbey Village Apartments, off route 47 near Parkersburg.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, police found 31-year Dominique Higgins dead in their Abbey Village apartment.

Police are looking for Higgins' black, 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, which a possible suspect in her death may be driving. The Chevy Trailblazer has a WV temporary license plate bearing the numbers 435930.

The West Virginia State Police are also helping with the investigation in this case.

If you have any information on the homicide or the suspect vehicle, you are urged to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.