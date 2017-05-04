Backyard gardens could save money depending on what you plant

Urban gardening has increased in popularity by more than 30 percent over the last decade in part because of the economy. Extension agents say people are also more concerned about where their food is coming from. Others are looking to save money.

There are many things to consider when it comes to deciding if growing your own vegetables will save you in the long run. It isn't just the price of the plant you have to think about. You also have to consider the cost of fertilizer, watering, weed and insect prevention and other factors.

At Capitol Market Thursday several people were investing in plants so they'll have produce fresh from their backyard regardless of the expense.

"If you are going to go out and pick them off the vine they are more delicious and you know whether you have put insecticides on them or not," said Bob Cremeans.

There are factors to consider:

What type of produce do you want and how hard it is to grow?

Do you have supplies or will you need to invest in stakes, cages, bagged soil and fertilizers?

The weather will influence how much water you have to use?

What costs will be associated with preventing weeds and pests?