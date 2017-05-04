Pa. Special Education Teacher Blames Heroin Habit For Having Sex With Student

More News More>>

Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research Former Officer Says He Looked At Nude Photos For Research ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission. ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vCCqS5 ) that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission.

3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia 3 US Marines Missing After Aircraft Crashes Off Australia SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. SYDNEY (AP) -- Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement.

Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake Dying Woman In Virginia Granted Final Wish Of Ohio Milkshake CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio... CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years Earth will have its final total solar eclipse… in 600 million years COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rare United States coast-to-coast total solar eclipse on August 21, with a path of totality starting near Portland, Oregon, and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, will offer a golden opportunity for scientists to study a full eclipse of the sun from many locations and perspectives, including local weather changes. In the Charleston area, on Monday, August, 21, at the midpoint, between 88 and 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in the great...

Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul Baby sitters accused of putting 5 flea-infested kids in U-Haul ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne... ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother kne...

Geese rounded up from park will be made into meals Geese rounded up from park will be made into meals WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others. The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It’s the second year the park... WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others. The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It’s the second year the park...

Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote Men Arrested for Animal Cruelty Case Involving Puppies in Tote CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...