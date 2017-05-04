Kanawha County Man Arrested for Selling Large Quantity of Meth

A Kanawha County man has been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County.

According to a press release, at approximately 6:30 pm on Thursday, officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a controlled purchase of a substantial amount of narcotics in the Smithers area of Fayette County.

Immediately following the completion of this controlled purchase, officers moved in to arrest the suspect.

Tyrone Lanham, age 43, of Crown Hill in Kanawha County was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a School and Delivery of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance.

"Apparently Lanham not only sold the informant a large quantity of methamphetamine, he also sold a substantial amount of a counterfeit or fake controlled substance, representing this counterfeit controlled substance to also be methamphetamine," said Fayette County Sheriff Fridley.

Lanham was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $45,000.00 bond.