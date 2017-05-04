Police release name of man murdered near Guyandotte River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police release name of man murdered near Guyandotte River

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 5/5/2017 11:22 a.m.

Police have charged a man with aggravated murder after he struck a man in the head near the banks of the Guyandotte River Thursday night.

Huntington Police responded to alerts of the attack at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of 5th Ave. 

The male victim was found in close vicinity to the 5th Avenue bridge. 

Police say that when they arrived, they witnessed a man fleeing the scene and followed him to the 3rd Avenue bridge. 

The man apparently jumped off the bridge and swam towards the west bank. He then turned around, swam towards the middle of the river, and then went beneath the water without any sign of resurfacing. 

Police have resumed their search for the missing man. His name is not being released at this time.

The victim was identified as Douglas E. Daniels, 39, of Huntington. 

Daniels body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

ORIGINAL:

A man has been killed Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died at the scene on the banks of the Guyandotte River under the 5th Avenue Bridge.

The suspect in that murder fled from responding officers and jumped into the Guyandotte River from the 3rd Avenue Bridge.

The suspect swam to the bank and after being confronted again by officers, swam back to the middle of the river where he disappeared.

Huntington Police is investigating the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead

    Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-06 01:22:57 GMT

    BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said. 

    BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said. 

  • Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:19:41 GMT

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

  • Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:43:20 GMT
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:19:41 GMT

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

    Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene. 

  • Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Manhunt underway for ‘very dangerous’ escaped Ohio inmate

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:17:23 GMT

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

    Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.

  • Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:43:20 GMT
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.