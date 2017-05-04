Police release name of man murdered near Guyandotte River

UPDATE: 5/5/2017 11:22 a.m.

Police have charged a man with aggravated murder after he struck a man in the head near the banks of the Guyandotte River Thursday night.

Huntington Police responded to alerts of the attack at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of 5th Ave.

The male victim was found in close vicinity to the 5th Avenue bridge.

Police say that when they arrived, they witnessed a man fleeing the scene and followed him to the 3rd Avenue bridge.

The man apparently jumped off the bridge and swam towards the west bank. He then turned around, swam towards the middle of the river, and then went beneath the water without any sign of resurfacing.

Police have resumed their search for the missing man. His name is not being released at this time.

The victim was identified as Douglas E. Daniels, 39, of Huntington.

Daniels body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

ORIGINAL:

A man has been killed Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died at the scene on the banks of the Guyandotte River under the 5th Avenue Bridge.

The suspect in that murder fled from responding officers and jumped into the Guyandotte River from the 3rd Avenue Bridge.

The suspect swam to the bank and after being confronted again by officers, swam back to the middle of the river where he disappeared.

Huntington Police is investigating the crime.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.