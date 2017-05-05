NTSB And Yeager Officials Confirm Plan To Remove Wreckage

Part of a cargo plane lays on the ground following a fatal crash at Yeager Airport in Charleston, W. Va., Friday, May 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Queen)

Yeager Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre and staff met with the NTSB and Recovery Company and the aircraft manufacturer. The airport has outlined the following plan moving forward.

The Airport Airport Response Coordination Center, Operations Department and Maintenance Department will continue to provide support services to the NTSB. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is still providing site security and the Charleston Fire Department is keeping paramedics on the scene in case anyone is injured at the site.

After the NTSB finishes with the plane, the Recovery Company will begin to cut the plane in sections so that it can be removed. The sections will be lifted out by helicopter or crane. Those sections will be then be loaded onto flatbed tractor trailers for removal from the Airport. The removal process should begin Monday or Tuesday and will not affect airport operations.

(Charleston, WV) Mr. Steve Altnau, President of Air Cargo Carriers, has confirmed that the next of kin of the pilots involved in Friday’s fatal aircraft crash have been notified.

They are Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47 from Stamford, Texas and Anh K Ho, 31 of Cross Lanes, WV.

Chief Crawford said, “our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Mr. Alvarado and Ms. Ho.

Yeager airport sent this press release:

(Charleston, WV) NTSB Investigator Bill English gave a brief update on the accident investigation that began at Yeager Airport this morning at approximately 8:00. He indicated that they started with witness marks on the runway (the point at which the aircraft struck the runway) which were approximately 340 feet from the runway 5 threshold. The aircraft came to rest approximately 650 feet from that point in a ravine off the left side of the runway.

The runway was cleared for reopening by the NTSB at approximately 11:00 this morning and, after removal of debris and repairs were completed, the runways was reopened for air traffic at approximately 12:30 this afternoon.

Mr. English indicated that they had documented the location of all the major component parts of the aircraft. He further noted that this aircraft was not equipped with a “black box” or cockpit voice recorder and was not required to have such equipment.

Mr. English also stated that they expect to be on the ground for another two to three days. During that time they will continue their work documenting the crash site, the condition of the aircraft and will relocate the aircraft wreckage to a secure location. The NTSB will issue a preliminary report in about a month to be followed by a final report upon the completion of the investigation.

Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre thanked the NTSB for their swift, professional work, as well as the efforts of Yeager Airport staff, the Air National Guard and county and city first responders.

United States Senator Shelly Moore-Capito likewise thanked the NTSB for their professionalism and for their efforts to discover the cause of this tragedy so that others like it might be avoided in the future. Sen. Capito added, “our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these two pilots.”

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango read a letter from United States Senator Joe Manchin who couldn’t be at today’s briefing because of a prior commitment. Commissioner Salango expressed his gratitude to all those involved.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper thanked Senator Capito for all her efforts on behalf of Yeager Airport over the years as well as for her presence at today’s press briefing saying “Senator Capito has always been a strong supporter of the airport and knows how important Yeager is to our community and our region.” With respect to the pilots of the aircraft Commissioner Carper added, “let us not forget that we have lost two of our own in Kanawha County and we mourn

their loss.”

Yeager Airport Board President Ed Hill thanked the NTSB and Yeager staff for their work in getting the airport reopened in “just about thirty hours.” He likewise expressed his sadness at the loss of life and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the two pilots.

The NTSB held a briefing today at 4:30.

The NTSB will in town for a few more to wrap up their investigation.

UPDATE: In a press release from Yeager Airport:

(Charleston, WV) Early today investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released the runway at Yeager Airport for reopening. Yeager Airport maintenance crews have swept and reconditioned the affected area of the runway and the airport has now been officially reopened as of 12:28 p.m.

Yeager Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre said, “We appreciate the patience of our passengers during this difficult time. We’re also grateful for the assistance of the Kanawha County Commission, especially President Kent Carper and Commissioner Ben Salango for coming to the airport to assist with the emergency efforts.

UPDATE: According to Terry Sayre, Yeager Airport will be closed through at least Saturday morning after a cargo plane went off the runway, killing a man and a woman.

UPDATE: The two bodies have now been recovered after the deadly plane crash, according to Terry Sayre with Yeager Airport. 13 News has learned both victims are from West Virginia. Kent Carper with the Kanawha County Commission says the plane hit the runway sideways and rolled 150 feet down the hill.

Because of the fuel leak, West Virginia American Water has been notified an evaluating the situation.

UPDATE: Airport Road has reopened at this time.

UPDATE: According to the Charleston Fire Department's Public Information Officer, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is supporting the cleanup and recovery effort as well as monitoring the environment as a precaution.

Yeager airport has canceled multiple flights this morning after the crash. You can see the full list here: http://www2.yeagerairport.com/live-flight-info/

ORIGINAL: May 5, 2017

13 News has confirmed that Yeager Airport is shut down after an Air Cargo Carriers plane went off the runway shortly before 7:00 a.m.

According to the control tower, all air traffic is being diverted to other airports at this time. Multiple emergency crews are responding to the scene.

According to Kanawha County Commission President, there is a state of emergency at the airport.

Mike Plant of Yeager Airport has confirmed that there were two deaths, the pilot, and the copilot.

There is no time-frame for the reopening of the airport, and most of the wreckage is off the runway.

Barlow Drive and Keystone Drive are currently shutdown. Motorists can expect delays along Greenbrier Street as well. Airport Road has just reopened.

